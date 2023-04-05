Woman bitten by dog in Derbyshire town and taken to hospital - as two Alsatians are seized
Officers investigating an incident in Long Eaton where a woman was bitten by a dog are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage.
Officers were called to Nottingham Road in Long Eaton just before 7 am on April 1 after reports a woman had been bitten by a dog.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her hand but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
Another dog was bitten as well and the dog’s injuries are also not thought to be serious.
Two Alsatian type dogs have been seized. Their owner has been identified and will be interviewed in due course.
Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
They would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the areas around High Street or Nottingham Road between 6.45am and 7.30am on Saturday, April 1.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000196064:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.