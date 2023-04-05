Woman bitten by dog in Derbyshire town and taken to hospital - as two Alsatians are seized

Officers were called to Nottingham Road in Long Eaton just before 7 am on April 1 after reports a woman had been bitten by a dog.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her hand but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another dog was bitten as well and the dog’s injuries are also not thought to be serious.

Officers are appealing for information after they were called to Nottingham Road in Long Eaton just before on April 1 after reports a woman had been bitten by a dog. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her hand but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Two Alsatian type dogs have been seized. Their owner has been identified and will be interviewed in due course.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the areas around High Street or Nottingham Road between 6.45am and 7.30am on Saturday, April 1.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000196064:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101