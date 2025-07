Derbyshire police have issued a Criminal Behaviour Order for Dee Sheldon, banning her from entering five shops until April 24, 2027.

Sheldon is not allowed to visit Boots stores at the Low Pavement in Chesterfield or at Four Seasons Centre in Mansfield.

She also must not visit B&M store at Market Place in Bolsover or Morrisons stores on Oxcroft Lane in Bolsover and on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

She risks arrest if she breaches the conditions of the order.