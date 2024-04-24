Woman banned from entering Derbyshire village after being jailed for assaulting police officer and shop thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tracey Slater, 46, was jailed for 16 weeks at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 20 – after pleading guilty to three thefts from shops and the assault of a police officer.

Slater, currently of HMP Foston Hall, has also been handed a criminal behaviour order – meaning she is banned from Clowne.

On her release from prison, she will be subject to the following restrictions:

She must not enter Clowne, as defined by the attached map, unless attending solicitor, banking, probation or doctors and medical appointments. Evidence of such appointments will need to be provided at the request of an authorised Police Officer or PCSO.

She must not conceal any item for sale on her person at any retail premises in Derbyshire

She must not conceal her face or head when entering any retail premises in Derbyshire

She must not place any item for sale in anything other than a shopping basket or trolley prior to payment being made at retail premises in Derbyshire.

This is the area that Slater is banned from entering.