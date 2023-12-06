News you can trust since 1855
Woman banned from Chesterfield town centre following thefts

A 41-year-old woman has been placed under a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following thefts from shops in Chesterfield town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:17 GMT
The order prohibits Sophie Pirie, of Station Lane, Old Whittington, from entering Chesterfield town centre, unless she has a pre-arranged appointment.

The map pictured highlights the area which she is banned from entering.

Police officers can arrest Miss Pirie if she breaches this order, which remains in place until 2 December 2028, and she could face a prison sentence.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistently anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.

Anyone who sees Sophie Pirie breaching these conditions, is asked to report this to police via one of the following methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.