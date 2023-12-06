A 41-year-old woman has been placed under a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following thefts from shops in Chesterfield town centre.

The order prohibits Sophie Pirie, of Station Lane, Old Whittington, from entering Chesterfield town centre, unless she has a pre-arranged appointment.

The map pictured highlights the area which she is banned from entering.

Police officers can arrest Miss Pirie if she breaches this order, which remains in place until 2 December 2028, and she could face a prison sentence.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistently anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.

Anyone who sees Sophie Pirie breaching these conditions, is asked to report this to police via one of the following methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101