Woman attacked by man during incident at Derbyshire property – as police launch appeal to trace individual
Two men attended a property at The Bungalows, off Sheffield Road in Killamarsh, between 8.30pm and 9.00pm on Friday, August 29.
A Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The men got into an angry confrontation with one of the occupants. One of the men then got a woman, aged in her 30s, into a headlock and punched her – causing injuries to her face.
“We have now released a picture of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. The man is wearing an orange top and a hat – along with dark-coloured trousers and shoes. Anyone who recognises him is urged to get in touch with us.”
