Woman attacked by man during incident at Derbyshire property – as police launch appeal to trace individual

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man after a woman was attacked at a property in Derbyshire during an “angry confrontation.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men attended a property at The Bungalows, off Sheffield Road in Killamarsh, between 8.30pm and 9.00pm on Friday, August 29.

A Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The men got into an angry confrontation with one of the occupants. One of the men then got a woman, aged in her 30s, into a headlock and punched her – causing injuries to her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have now released a picture of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. The man is wearing an orange top and a hat – along with dark-coloured trousers and shoes. Anyone who recognises him is urged to get in touch with us.”

Any information can be reported using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*510265: