Woman assaulted at footbridge above busy Derbyshire road – after dog attack involving husky
The incident happened on Monday, July 29 at around 9 am when a woman was walking with her dog along the Markeaton Park Footbridge, above Queensway in Derby.
A man reportedly walked past with a ‘husky type’ dog on a loose lead. The husky grabbed the woman’s dog by the neck, but she managed to recall it after the husky let go.
As she began to walk away with her dog the owner of the husky came up behind her shouting and pushed her into railings causing bruising to her upper body.
The man is described as white, in his thirties, with short curly hair and stubble. He was wearing denim shorts and a purple or blue hoodie.
His dog was a large husky type which was light brown in colour and was holding a ball throwing stick.
Officers understand that a passer-by spoke with the woman for a short time later, as she was visibly shaken and upset.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the description above, should contact Derbyshire police via nay of the methods below, quoting reference 24*467422.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.