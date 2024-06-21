Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possessing offensive weapon in Derbyshire town
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman was arrested and a car was seized following a stop search in Ripley.
On Tuesday, June 19, officers from Amber Valley SNT and officers taking part in Operation Shango patrols sighted a vehicle on Peasehill Road, Ripley which raised their suspicion.
The vehicle was stopped and the three occupants stop searched.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and drug driving. She has since been released under investigation. The vehicle also was not insured and was seized.