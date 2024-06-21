Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possessing offensive weapon in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jun 2024, 11:20 BST
A woman was arrested and a car was seized following a stop search in Ripley.

On Tuesday, June 19, officers from Amber Valley SNT and officers taking part in Operation Shango patrols sighted a vehicle on Peasehill Road, Ripley which raised their suspicion.

The vehicle was stopped and the three occupants stop searched.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and drug driving. She has since been released under investigation. The vehicle also was not insured and was seized.