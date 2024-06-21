Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was arrested and a car was seized following a stop search in Ripley.

On Tuesday, June 19, officers from Amber Valley SNT and officers taking part in Operation Shango patrols sighted a vehicle on Peasehill Road, Ripley which raised their suspicion.

The vehicle was stopped and the three occupants stop searched.

