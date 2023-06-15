News you can trust since 1855
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after travelling on M1 in Derbyshire

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving afteer being stopped on the M1 near Tibshelf.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

The Vauxhall, pictured, was reported to police by several road users with visible damage to the exteriors.

The driver was stopped by police and arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving whilst unfit.

Police were left feeling the incident could have been much worse, saying: “Take a look at the car and consider how it is that we are not dealing with a fatal RTC.”

Police officers were left dismayed as to the condition of the vehiclePolice officers were left dismayed as to the condition of the vehicle
