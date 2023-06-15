Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after travelling on M1 in Derbyshire
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving afteer being stopped on the M1 near Tibshelf.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST
The Vauxhall, pictured, was reported to police by several road users with visible damage to the exteriors.
The driver was stopped by police and arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving whilst unfit.
Police were left feeling the incident could have been much worse, saying: “Take a look at the car and consider how it is that we are not dealing with a fatal RTC.”