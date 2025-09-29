Woman arrested on suspicion of assault during protest at Chesterfield hotel housing asylum seekers

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault at a protest outside a hotel in Chesterfield which is currently housing asylum seekers.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Sandpiper Hotel in Chesterfield yesterday (Sunday, September 28), with an anti-immigration protest taking place along Sheffield Road – along with a counter protest.

More than 600 people took to the streets near the hotel – used to accommodate asylum seekers – with Derbyshire Police confirming that a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A force spokesperson added: “She has been released on bail as investigations continue.”

Sheffield Road was closed between the Sheepbridge roundabout and Cheetham Avenue while the protest took place, with police appealing to motorists to avoid the area.