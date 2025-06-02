Woman arrested in Derbyshire town following failed drugs test – after attempting to evade police

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested by police in a Derbyshire town after a failed drugs test.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a suspicious vehicle while on patrol in Heanor.

A team spokesperson said: “As officers performed a U-turn, the vehicle in question darted onto a side street and attempted to deceive us by parking on a random driveway. Unfortunately for them, we weren’t fooled.

“During the stop, the occupants were stop searched, and the passenger was found with a small quantity of Class B drugs.

The driver was taken into custody and also saw her car seized.

“The driver, a 31-year-old female, was found to be a provisional licence holder with no insurance. She also failed a roadside preliminary drugs test for cocaine and cannabis.

“Due to these findings, the driver was arrested to obtain an evidential blood sample. She has since been released pending the result. The car was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.”