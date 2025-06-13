Woman arrested for theft in Chesterfield town centre

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:57 BST

A woman who has been arrested in Chesterfield is set to appear in court.

Lindsey Weatherall, 49, of Nesfield Close, Chesterfield was arrested in Chesterfield Town Centre yesterday (Thursday, May 12) for two shop thefts.

She has since been charged with both offences and will appear in court in Derby later today (Friday, May 13).

A police spokesperson said: “Chesterfield Town Centre SNT work closely with our partners and businesses in Chesterfield and target repeat offenders and closely monitor who is committing these crimes .

“We will apply for various orders on conviction to stop the offending including Criminal Behaviour Orders and Injunctions.”

