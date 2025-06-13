Woman arrested for theft in Chesterfield town centre

A woman who has been arrested in Chesterfield is set to appear in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey Weatherall, 49, of Nesfield Close, Chesterfield was arrested in Chesterfield Town Centre yesterday (Thursday, May 12) for two shop thefts.

She has since been charged with both offences and will appear in court in Derby later today (Friday, May 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Chesterfield Town Centre SNT work closely with our partners and businesses in Chesterfield and target repeat offenders and closely monitor who is committing these crimes .

“We will apply for various orders on conviction to stop the offending including Criminal Behaviour Orders and Injunctions.”