Woman arrested for drug driving in Derbyshire town - with “two young children” in her car

A woman was arrested for drug driving after failing a roadside test – with officers discovering “two young children” in the back of her car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amber Valley and Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Teams received intelligence regarding a vehicle being driven under the influence of drugs through Derbyshire – and officers sprang into action to track it down.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped on the A610 in Ripley with two young children in the back seats. The driver failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested to obtain an evidential sample.

“Incidents like this serve as a stark warning to drivers who disregard traffic rules, endangering others with their actions.”