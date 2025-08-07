Woman arrested for drug driving in Derbyshire town - with “two young children” in her car
The Amber Valley and Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Teams received intelligence regarding a vehicle being driven under the influence of drugs through Derbyshire – and officers sprang into action to track it down.
A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped on the A610 in Ripley with two young children in the back seats. The driver failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested to obtain an evidential sample.
“Incidents like this serve as a stark warning to drivers who disregard traffic rules, endangering others with their actions.”