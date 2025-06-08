Woman arrested for breaching Chesterfield town centre banning order

A woman has been arrested for breaching a court order to stay out of Chesterfield town centre

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Charlesworth, aged 39, of Market Street, Staveley, has been arrested for breaching her civil Injunction by being in Chesterfield Town Centre.

Charlesworth will appear at Court on Monday morning to answer to a Judge for a charge of Contempt of Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood police team, said: “Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team and our partners Chesterfield Borough Council will ALWAYS take action for breaches of any Order or criminal activity and poor hehaviour.

“We do patrol daily and listen to your feedback and are always happy to chat.”