Woman arrested for breaching Chesterfield town centre banning order
Samantha Charlesworth, aged 39, of Market Street, Staveley, has been arrested for breaching her civil Injunction by being in Chesterfield Town Centre.
Charlesworth will appear at Court on Monday morning to answer to a Judge for a charge of Contempt of Court.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood police team, said: “Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team and our partners Chesterfield Borough Council will ALWAYS take action for breaches of any Order or criminal activity and poor hehaviour.
“We do patrol daily and listen to your feedback and are always happy to chat.”