Woman arrested as murder investigation launched after man dies following 'serious assault' in Derbyshire town
Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday 19 December.
A man in his forties was found with serious injuries, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A number of roads in the area were closed as a murder investigation was launched.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time. While we are in the early stages of this murder investigation, this appears to be an isolated, domestic incident that has occurred within a premises in Stamford Street.”
A woman in her forties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
