Woman arrested as man taken to hospital following stabbing incident in Derbyshire village
Officers were called to a property in Round House Close, Smalley, at around 4.45 pm on Sunday, June 18. A man suffered a stab wound to the neck and was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
This is believed to be an isolated incident and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23000373644:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.