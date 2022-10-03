Woman arrested after human waste is poured on Derbyshire memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore
A woman has been arrested after human waste was poured over the memorial of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Derbyshire.
The Metropolitan Police said it detained a woman on suspicion of criminal damage, on behalf of Derbyshire Police following an incident in Hatton, Derbyshire.
It is not the first time the memorial has been vandalised - graffiti was sprayed on it in December 2021.
The Met did not disclose the age of the woman or reveal whether she had been remanded into custody.
Most Popular
Captain Sir Tom became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic when he set out to complete laps around his garden in a bid to raise money for the NHS.
By the time he reached his 100th birthday, he had raised £32.79 million and was knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
The Army veteran died in February 2021.
A video of human waste being poured over Sir Tom’s monument last Friday was shared on the campaign group End UK Private Jets' social media pages.
End UK Private Jets is a group protesting against luxurious and unnecessary carbon emissions, focusing on the use of private jets in the UK.