Woman arrested after human waste is poured on Derbyshire memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore

The Metropolitan Police said it detained a woman on suspicion of criminal damage, on behalf of Derbyshire Police following an incident in Hatton, Derbyshire.

It is not the first time the memorial has been vandalised - graffiti was sprayed on it in December 2021.

The Met did not disclose the age of the woman or reveal whether she had been remanded into custody.

A woman has been arrested after human was was poured over Sir Tom's memorial.

Captain Sir Tom became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic when he set out to complete laps around his garden in a bid to raise money for the NHS.

By the time he reached his 100th birthday, he had raised £32.79 million and was knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The Army veteran died in February 2021.

A video of human waste being poured over Sir Tom’s monument last Friday was shared on the campaign group End UK Private Jets' social media pages.

