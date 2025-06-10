Woman and two men arrested after police stop car and seize drugs, weapons and cash

Three people have been arrested after police stopped a vehicle in Heanor.

Officers from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team attempted to stop a Black Vauxhall Corsa in Heanor on Monday, June 2.

The vehicle failed to stop, items were thrown away through the windows and a passenger fled on foot.

Later that same day, the vehicle was sighted again but was unable to escape police this time.

Police stopped a Black Vauxhall Corsa in Heanor before recovering a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, mobile phones, and multiple weapons.

The occupants were detained and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, mobile phones, and multiple weapons were recovered.

A 53-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst over a specified drug limit, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 26-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing a section 5 firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of Class A drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A further 22-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

As part of the investigation, the vehicle has been seized, and motability has been informed.

