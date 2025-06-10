Woman and two men arrested after police stop car and seize drugs, weapons and cash

Three people have been arrested after police stopped a vehicle in Heanor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team attempted to stop a Black Vauxhall Corsa in Heanor on Monday, June 2.

The vehicle failed to stop, items were thrown away through the windows and a passenger fled on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that same day, the vehicle was sighted again but was unable to escape police this time.

Police stopped a Black Vauxhall Corsa in Heanor before recovering a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, mobile phones, and multiple weapons.

The occupants were detained and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, mobile phones, and multiple weapons were recovered.

A 53-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst over a specified drug limit, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 26-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing a section 5 firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of Class A drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A further 22-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

As part of the investigation, the vehicle has been seized, and motability has been informed.