Woman and man arrested after police drugs raid on Derbyshire property - as drugs, cash and samurai sword seized

Two individuals have been arrested after police raided a property in Belper.

A large quantity of Class B drugs, substantial amounts of cash and a samurai sword were seized after Derbyshire police conducted a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in Belper.

A vehicle and two motorbikes were also recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Both suspects remain in police custody as enquiries continue.