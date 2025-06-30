Woman and man arrested after police drugs raid on Derbyshire property - as drugs, cash and samurai sword seized

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:21 BST
Two individuals have been arrested after police raided a property in Belper.

A large quantity of Class B drugs, substantial amounts of cash and a samurai sword were seized after Derbyshire police conducted a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in Belper.

A vehicle and two motorbikes were also recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Both suspects remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice