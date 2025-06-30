Woman and man arrested after police drugs raid on Derbyshire property - as drugs, cash and samurai sword seized
A large quantity of Class B drugs, substantial amounts of cash and a samurai sword were seized after Derbyshire police conducted a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in Belper.
A vehicle and two motorbikes were also recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.
Both suspects remain in police custody as enquiries continue.