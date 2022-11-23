Witnesses sought after woman assaulted by a man in Chesterfield town centre
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an assault in Chesterfield town centre.
The incident happened at around 12.20pm on Saturday 12 November when a woman was walking in Rose Hill, close to the Derbyshire Law Centre, and a man assaulted her.
The woman reported stepping into the road to try and avoid the man, causing passing cars to honk their horns.
If you were travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, police urge you to contact them as you may be able to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 22*662846.
Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – there are several crime reporting tools on their website or use an online contact form
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.