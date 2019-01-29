Witness appeal after unsuccessful burglary in Alfreton

Derbyshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about a burglary in Alfreton.

The incident happened during the afternoon of January 26 at a property on Charles Street.

The police are looking for anyone who may have either witnessed the incident or can assist them in their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We are called to reports of a burglary in Charles Street, Alfreton, which occurred between 1pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, January 26.

“The intruders made a search of the house; however, it is not believed that anything was taken.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area that day please get in touch using non-emergency contact methods 101 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote the reference number 19*43801 and name of the officer in the case, PC Weller, in any correspondence.”