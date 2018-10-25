Why Chesterfield builders have been fined for their work on major development

A Chesterfield housebuilder has been ordered to pay almost £12,000 after causing significant damage to a protected tree.

D J Atkinson Construction Ltd, of Grassmoor, pleaded guilty at Chesterfield magistrates’ court to causing damage to the root system of a protected cherry tree.

The tree is on the site of the former Ringwood Centre in Brimington, which was demolished to make way for 37 homes at the Ringwood Meadows development. The company was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £11,946.20.

The court heard D.J. Atkinson failed to adequately protect the tree and their actions caused root damage on two separate occasions in January and September 2017.

Chesterfield Borough Council decided to prosecute when the company caused the second, more extensive damage by allowing mechanical digging within the root protection area. Councillor Terry Gilby said: “Construction companies are well aware of the rules they must comply with but where they flout them, as in this case, then we will prosecute.”