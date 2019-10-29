Whittington Moor garages and sheds targeted by burglars

Derbyshire Police are investigating a number of reports of garage and shed burglaries in Whittington Moor.

The incidents happened overnight in the early hours of Monday between 1am and 3am.

READ MORE:Police investigating five break-ins in 24 hours in Chesterfield



A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "A male and female offender are out on foot trying anything and everything for insecurities. They have been successful with several properties stealing anything from bikes to toilet seats."

Police have now issued advice to residents who should lock up outbuildings, garages and their homes as well as be vigilant if you are out in the early hours and if you see anything suspicious to report it.

READ MORE:

An appeal has now been launched for anyone with CCTV footage of the area to contact the police.