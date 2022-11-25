White Ribbon Day: Derbyshire Police issue appeal on violence against women

Derbyshire Police has shown their support for the White Ribbon campaign, which also marks the start of 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs until Saturday, December 10.

White Ribbon UK is part of the global White Ribbon movement to end male violence against women. They are the leading charity that aims to end male violence against women by engaging with men and boys to make a stand against violence.

This year, the campaign also falls across the FIFA men’s World Cup, and the focus is on #TheGoal to bring men and boys together sand think about how they can make a positive difference.

As part of their work, White Ribbon encourage all men to wear a white ribbon and to make the promise never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. You can find out more on the White Ribbon UK website.

As part of their work, White Ribbon encourage all men to wear a white ribbon and to make the promise never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. You can find out more on the White Ribbon UK website.

To get involved in the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, during the next 16 days, Derbyshire Police officers plan to share information and stories of domestic abuse, its affects and the support we have available in Derbyshire.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Bruce, from Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “The White Ribbon campaign is now well established and gives us a great opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to ending violence and abuse against women and girls. Domestic abuse is an appalling crime and the devastation it can cause for victims, families and friends is often deeply significant and can have a lasting effect on survivors.

“Regardless of gender, other characteristics or their circumstances, we are absolutely committed to supporting anyone who has suffered domestic abuse. However, the majority of domestic abuse is carried out by men against women, and it is important we acknowledge that, especially during this time.

“If you are suffering from domestic abuse please speak out. It is now possible to report a crime or concerns about a friend, family member of neighbour via our website or on social media, as well as over the phone. We are a victim led organisation, all reports will be taken seriously and we are committed to listening to victims and their feedback to provide the very best service to victims of domestic abuse.

Tens of thousands of people have made the White Ribbon promise online. You can join them here.