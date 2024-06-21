The damage at the Swanwick Junction site was discovered in the morning of Wednesday, June 19, when volunteers arrived on site.

The police have been informed and volunteers have cleaned up as best they could. However, the damage is so severe that some attractions will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for the Midland Railway Butterley said: “We are devastated. It is so disheartening that this keeps happening. We were in high spirits, gearing up for the launch of our flagship steam loco ‘The Jinty’ back into service next weekend, so this is a huge setback for us.

"We are expecting visitors from across the country for the launch and wanted to showcase the railway at its best. Now we have to clean graffiti off our heritage buildings and furniture and replace glass.

“This is devastating for all our volunteers and supporters who put a huge amount of money, time and effort into restoring and maintaining the railway.”

The Demonstration Signal Box was hit with the worst damage as the door was smashed and kicked through. This means the demonstration signal box will now be closed to visitors until a replacement door can manufactured.

Other areas which suffered include the toilets, were windows were smashed and the children’s play areas, which saw graffiti painted all over the equipment.

The railway has started a fundraising campaign on social media and website to help repair some of the damage and improve security at its Swanwick Junction site.

Anyone who has any information about the vandalism at the railway is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.

