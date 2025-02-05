Shocking CCTV footage has captured the moment that a gang of 13 offenders attempted to smash their way into a Derbyshire business with a van – causing “extensive damage” to the building.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, February 5, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) were called to reports of an incident at the B&B Tractors site in Tideswell.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “A group of at least 13 offenders rammed the front shutters with a cloned Citroen Relay van, causing extensive structural damage to the building in an effort to gain entry.

“The van appeared to have gotten stuck in the doorway, and having failed to free the van and gain access, the group fled the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“They look to be carrying cans of fuel and it is thought that they were targeting quad bikes that would be driven from the scene to be rung and sold on, or used to enable crime elsewhere in the country.

“We are appealing for any information that might lead to the identification of any of the people involved. We are requesting that any local businesses and residents with CCTV check their footage from this evening for anything that might assist our enquiries.”

If you think you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*70500:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

DRCT Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team Facebook

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.