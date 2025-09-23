WATCH: This is the moment robber attacks Derbyshire delivery driver during his rounds
Demetri Draco, 32, was caught on camera targeting the DPD courier as he delivered to an address in Green Lane, Derby, in June.
He can be seen pouncing on the victim in broad daylight before wrestling him to the ground and violently kicking him.
Draco then ran away with the mobile phone before the man, who was not seriously injured, tried to give chase down the street.
Derbyshire Police obtained the dash-cam video and one officer recognised Draco, of Nottingham, as the offender.
He was tracked down and arrested on suspicion of robbery, which he later pleaded guilty to.
Body-cam shows the moment officers arrested him at the property after he answered the door to ask: "What's going on?"
Draco was jailed for a total of 15 months at Derby Crown Court.