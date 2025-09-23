WATCH: This is the moment robber attacks Derbyshire delivery driver during his rounds

By Ed Chatterton
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
Shocking dash-cam footage captures the moment a robber attacks Derbyshire delivery driver during his rounds to steal his mobile phone.

Demetri Draco, 32, was caught on camera targeting the DPD courier as he delivered to an address in Green Lane, Derby, in June.

Most Popular

He can be seen pouncing on the victim in broad daylight before wrestling him to the ground and violently kicking him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Draco then ran away with the mobile phone before the man, who was not seriously injured, tried to give chase down the street.

Demetri Draco, 32, was caught on camera targeting the courierplaceholder image
Demetri Draco, 32, was caught on camera targeting the courier

Derbyshire Police obtained the dash-cam video and one officer recognised Draco, of Nottingham, as the offender.

He was tracked down and arrested on suspicion of robbery, which he later pleaded guilty to.

Body-cam shows the moment officers arrested him at the property after he answered the door to ask: "What's going on?"

Draco was jailed for a total of 15 months at Derby Crown Court.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice