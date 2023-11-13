Watch: The final movements of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks as she leaves her home for the last time on the morning she was killed
Gracie was found at Blue Lodge Farm, Duckmanton, “lying on the ground”, having been stabbed, at around 8am.
Paramedics battled to save her but she died half an hour later.
Her killer 35-year-old Michael Sellers was found dead at 11am, 150 metres from where Gracie had been found – having taken his own life.
Derbyshire Constabulary have released this footage as jurors at an inquest into her death have heard details of police investigations after the 23-year-old reported Sellers for stalking her.
In the CCTV footage – taken on the morning of June 18, 2021 - Gracie can be seen leaving her Old Whittington home at 7.45am and driving away towards the stables.
Less than 20 minutes later she was found at the Duckmanton field where she kept her horse, Paddy.
Chesterfield Coroners’ Court heard how various staff at the Barlborough e-commerce firm where Gracie and Sellers worked together had complained about the warehouse supervisor before he started showing an “interest” in Gracie.
Coroner Matthew Kewley told the court how in December 2020 Gracie “made it clear” to Sellers “that she did not want to continue meeting up with him”.
However the court heard he would “continue to try and engage with Gracie and would ask “other staff” for information about her.
The coroner said: “It would appear Michael Sellers had become obsessed and could not accept her decision.”
Jurors have heard evidence from various officers who investigated Gracie’s initial complaint and later, a bag of weapons found just metres from the stables.
They included a police constable who deemed Sellers “low risk” and failed to take any notes from a 45-minute interview with Gracie.
Another witness, a police constable who investigated the ruck sack found near Blue Lodge Farm, thought the weapons inside were “props for sex” or useful for “woodwork”.
Her sergeant closed the case and had the bag booked as “lost property”.
The inquest continues.