Watch: Gracie Spinks' mum shows spot where daughter was murdered in stalking film preview
Alison and Gracie’s father Richard Spinks feature in Stalking: State Of Fear film, alongside interviews with other victims of the terrible crime.
The film – by award-winning documentary maker Clover Films – has been over two-and-a-half years in the making.
Clover began filming the Spinks in August 2021 – just two months after Gracie’s death – and followed their journey right up until the conclusion of the inquest into her death at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.
As well as Gracie’s story the film features includes interviews other stalking victims and and asks if the justice system is prepared to take stalking more seriously while victims feel abandoned by the policing and legal process.
Gracie’s father Richard Spinks hopes Gracie’s story will highlight the potential for stalking to spiral out of control to other victims and encourage them to come forward and report perpetrators.
He said: "The fear is, with young girls particularly, that they’re not going to get taken seriously and it’s not going to be dealt with. So I hope that Gracie’s story in this documentary will not just show failures, but also how things have changed.”
Part of ITV's Bafta-winning Exposure current affairs strand, the documentary features exclusive access to stalking victims, 999 calls and police interview footage to paint a vivid picture of the situation.