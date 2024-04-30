Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alison and Gracie’s father Richard Spinks feature in Stalking: State Of Fear film, alongside interviews with other victims of the terrible crime.

The film – by award-winning documentary maker Clover Films – has been over two-and-a-half years in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clover began filming the Spinks in August 2021 – just two months after Gracie’s death – and followed their journey right up until the conclusion of the inquest into her death at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

Alison Ward at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, where Gracie was stabbed to death. Photo: Clover Films

As well as Gracie’s story the film features includes interviews other stalking victims and and asks if the justice system is prepared to take stalking more seriously while victims feel abandoned by the policing and legal process.

Gracie’s father Richard Spinks hopes Gracie’s story will highlight the potential for stalking to spiral out of control to other victims and encourage them to come forward and report perpetrators.

He said: "The fear is, with young girls particularly, that they’re not going to get taken seriously and it’s not going to be dealt with. So I hope that Gracie’s story in this documentary will not just show failures, but also how things have changed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad