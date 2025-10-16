WATCH: Dramatic moment knife-wielding Derbyshire chef arrested after carrying out terrifying armed raids

Dramatic footage shows the moment a knife-wielding chef was arrested after carrying out a string of terrifying armed raids across Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

Prolific robber Patryk Slepowronski, 22, targeted seven shops during a six month crime spree across the two counties

A court heard he struck at Co-ops, Tesco Express stores, Morrisons and One Stops between July last year and January this year.

Chilling CCTV shows the hooded thug storming into various shops while brandishing a large blade.

Patryk Slepowronski, 22, brandishing a knife during one of the raids.

He would threaten staff members before emptying the tills and safes of cash after forcing workers to open them.

Slepowronski escaped with around £7,000 but was caught by police after leaving his DNA behind at one crime scene.

Detectives were able to link him to the crimes when a DNA hit came back from a knifepoint robbery in Hixon, Staffs., on Christmas Eve last year.

Body-cam footage shows officers detaining Slepowronski at his place of work after chasing him into the kitchen and sending him crashing to the ground.

Co-workers can be heard shouting "woah, woah, woah" while Slepowronski repeatedly asks why he is being handcuffed.

Shortly after he was arrested, safe keys and money taken from a number of the robberies were found at his home.

Slepowronski, of Marston Montgomery, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of robbery, seven counts of possession of a bladed article and two counts of attempted robbery. He was jailed for 12 years at Stafford Crown Court.

PC Libby May Houston, of Staffordshire Police said: “Slepowronksi was prolific in his offending and caused significant distress and alarm to those who were unfortunate enough to be faced with him in these robberies.

“It is not lost on us the emotional effect having a knife pointed at you can have on the victims in these incidents.

"We’ve worked hard to identify Slepowronski, despite his attempts to conceal his identity, and bring him to justice.”