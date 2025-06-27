WATCH: Dramatic body-cam footage shows moment brave police officers tackle Derbyshire knifeman

Dramatic body-cam footage shows the moment brave police officers tackled a Derbyshire knifeman to the ground moments after he has stabbed a man during a street fight.

Job Murray, 27, plunged a blade into the torso of his victim after a mass brawl involving 15 men broke out in Nottingham city centre.

Officers who had been on patrol gave chase after spotting the thug brandishing the weapon in the early hours of October 27 last year.

CCTV and body worn cameras captured Murray fleeing the scene along Maid Marian Way before he was wrestled to the ground by cops.

Murray can be seen trying to discard the knife as he was detained but the weapon was immediately seized by officers.

He denied stabbing anyone, or carrying a knife, but was found guilty of attempted wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

Murray, of Alvaston, Derby, was handed an extended sentence of 14 years in jail at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

He was also sentenced for his part in a separate fight which broke out in Nottingham city centre on June 26, 2022.

He had attended the Queen’s Medical Centre with a stab wound, which he claimed had been caused when he fell downstairs with a bottle of vodka.

But CCTV inquiries revealed a fight had taken place between two groups of men in Lower Parliament Street.

Murray pleaded guilty to affray and he was additionally sentenced for assaulting another man in Nottingham on August 24 last year.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers who pursued Murray showed immense bravery and determination in their actions.

“Despite observing Murray was not only armed with a knife but had stabbed another man, they pursued him and tackled him to the ground.

“This dynamic decision making detained a dangerous individual and helped prevent anyone else suffering injury.

“The case highlights again how carrying and brandishing a knife in Nottinghamshire can land you an extended period behind bars.

“Violent disorder of this nature has absolutely no place in our night time economy and will not be tolerated. I hope the vast majority of law-abiding people who come into Nottingham to enjoy a night out welcome our robust investigation and I’d like to thank all the officers who worked hard to secure this outcome in court.”