WATCH: Derbyshire shopper’s shocking footage of booze being looted from supermarket

A Derbyshire shopper captured shocking video footage which shows booze being looting from a supermarket in Manchester during chaotic far-right protests in the city.

Mask-clad men are heard chanting 'England' and 'Oh, Tommy Tommy' in reference to far-right activist Tommy Robinson as others emerge with arms full of bottles of wine from the Sainsbury's store in Picadilly Gardens. One man is heard encouraging looters, shouting: "Go get the beers!"

The footage was filmed by Jake Land, a 29-year-old factory worker who was visiting Manchester from Buxton in the Peak District to do some clothes shopping when the chaos kicked off.

"I was shocked... I couldn’t believe the scenes today," he said. "It was meant to be a peaceful protest but you could see the mobs in masks that ruined this and used it as an excuse to loot and cause harm.

"It was a drinking session to loot and to cause havoc while the [actual] cause hasn’t been recognised by these mobs."

Protests spread across the UK on Saturday with similar protests involving dozens of arrests in Liverpool, Nottingham, Hull and Bristol.

The demonstrations follow those in Southport earlier in the week after three young girls were killed in a horrific attack by a knifeman at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday dance class.