A £1,000 reward is being offered after a series of knifepoint robberies in Derbyshire – including one incident where a brave shopkeeper fought off the armed robber with a mop.

Significant amounts of cash have been stolen from shops in Derby and Ilkeston during seven robberies in recent weeks.

The offender in each of the incidents has been armed with a knife but has not harmed anyone physically during any of the incidents.

Now independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information they exclusively receive which significantly assists officers in their investigation.

Chief Inspector Chris Thornhill said: “These offences have understandably caused concern and a team of detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry in an effort to bring the man responsible to justice.

“I know there are people in the community who know who this man is – and they know that the right thing to do is to come forward. We have thankfully seen nobody physically hurt in the incidents so far, but any person who is willing to arm themselves with a knife is putting our community at serious risk.

“We are increasing both our uniformed and plain clothes patrols in the city – as well as armed response officers including potential targets as part of their patrol strategies.

“I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward as soon as possible.”

The first three incidents took place on October 5:

Location: Best One shop in Roosevelt Avenue, Derby. Date and Time: 5 October between 6pm and 6:26pm. Description of offender: Man wearing black jogging bottoms and distinctive orange hooded top and carrying a small kitchen knife.

Location: Shop Smart in Reginald Road, Derby. Date and Time: 5 October between 7.45pm and 8.31pm Description of offender: Man wearing orange jumper and a balaclava covering his face.

Location: Wilmorton Stores, Post Office, London Road, Derby. Date and Time: 5 October at 9:32pm. Description of offender: Wearing a bright orange hooded top, black trousers and blue and white Converse trainers and a grey glove on his left hand.

The following day (6 October) another shop was targeted: Location: Co-op, Lexington Road, Derby. Date and Time: 6 October between 9.47pm and 22:26. Description of offender: Black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, white and black Nike trainers and navy-blue mask on his face.

Then, on 14 October, a fifth shop was robbed, this time in Ilkeston: Location: Co-op in Summerfields Way South, Ilkeston. Date and Time: 14 October between 9.50pm and 10:03pm. Description of offender: Wearing a grey coat, navy jacket, white cap, black trousers, and black shoes. Also wearing a face covering and gloves.

There was then a gap of three weeks to the next two incidents in Derby which took place this week: Location: T&E Masons Newsagents, Lime Grove, Chaddesden, Derby. Date and Time: 6 November at 4.40pm. Description of offender: Wearing a black jacket over a navy hoody, white cap, black tracksuit trousers, black trainers and a snood covering his face.

Location: Co-op, Smalley Drive, Oakwood, Derby. Date and Time: 7 November at 9:58pm and 10.04pm. Description of offender: Wearing dark joggers, a grey jacket with a navy hood up, a dark cap and wearing a face covering.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in any of the areas at the times when the incidents occurred – as well as anyone with CCTV that covers the areas or have dashcam from cars that may have been in the area at the times mentioned above.

If you have any information, please contact police using any of the following methods, including reference 24000595055: Website– police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call us on 101

To anonymously contact independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.