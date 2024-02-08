Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The drugs were discovered in a car being driven through the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles, France, on its way to the UK in September 2023.

Border Force officers recovered 78 kilos of drugs from a specially constructed hide under the driver’s seat.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Lewis Krawciw from Whitwell, was arrested and charged with importing class A drugs. He remains remanded in custody and due in court at a future date.

These photos show the NCA at the address in Renishaw, and the vehicle that was stopped in France. Credit: NCA

Early this morning (February 8) NCA officers raided a house in Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw. A 37-year-old man was arrested, suspected to have organised the smuggling attempt.

At the same time, officers also raided a separate property in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire. No arrests were made there, but a 26-year-old man later handed himself in at a police station in Nottinghamshire and was arrested on suspicion of drug importation offences.Both are now being questioned by investigators and searches are continuing.

NCA senior investigating officer Richard Bowen said: “Today’s operation was the latest phase of an investigation into a significant drug importation that would have netted millions in criminal profit, had it got through.

