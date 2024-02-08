Watch as second Derbyshire man arrested in connection with attempt to smuggle £2.3m of cocaine into the UK
The drugs were discovered in a car being driven through the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles, France, on its way to the UK in September 2023.
Border Force officers recovered 78 kilos of drugs from a specially constructed hide under the driver’s seat.
The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Lewis Krawciw from Whitwell, was arrested and charged with importing class A drugs. He remains remanded in custody and due in court at a future date.
Early this morning (February 8) NCA officers raided a house in Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw. A 37-year-old man was arrested, suspected to have organised the smuggling attempt.
At the same time, officers also raided a separate property in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire. No arrests were made there, but a 26-year-old man later handed himself in at a police station in Nottinghamshire and was arrested on suspicion of drug importation offences.Both are now being questioned by investigators and searches are continuing.
NCA senior investigating officer Richard Bowen said: “Today’s operation was the latest phase of an investigation into a significant drug importation that would have netted millions in criminal profit, had it got through.
“Working with partners like Border Force we are determined to do all we can to stem the supply of illegal drugs, and disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in their distribution. Our investigation continues.”