News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Watch as Chesterfield FC National League playoff at the Technique Stadium halted due to drone flying over - as man fined

The footage shows the moment when the semi-final of the National League playoff has been halted due to a drone flying over the Chesterfield stadium – and police chasing the drone pilot as he tries to drive away.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

It was during the second half of Chesterfield Football Club’s National League playoff semi-final at the Technique Stadium when the drone was seen flying over and inside the ground.

The game, against Bromley Football Club on Sunday, May 7, was being broadcast live on BT Sport when it was halted by the match referee due to concerns for the safety of the players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The drone team at the Derbyshire Police quickly found the pilot, Lewis Franks, in a car park off Sheffield Road with what appeared to be a drone in his hand.

The footage shows the moment when the semi-final of the National League playoff has been halted due to a drone flying over the Chesterfield stadium – and police chasing the drone pilot as he tries to drive away. (BT Sport)The footage shows the moment when the semi-final of the National League playoff has been halted due to a drone flying over the Chesterfield stadium – and police chasing the drone pilot as he tries to drive away. (BT Sport)
The footage shows the moment when the semi-final of the National League playoff has been halted due to a drone flying over the Chesterfield stadium – and police chasing the drone pilot as he tries to drive away. (BT Sport)
Most Popular

Appearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, June 19, Franks, 27, of Allsops Place in Chesterfield, was given a £3,537 and six penalty points on his driver’s licence after admitting to driving without insurance.