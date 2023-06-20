Watch as Chesterfield FC National League playoff at the Technique Stadium halted due to drone flying over - as man fined
It was during the second half of Chesterfield Football Club’s National League playoff semi-final at the Technique Stadium when the drone was seen flying over and inside the ground.
The game, against Bromley Football Club on Sunday, May 7, was being broadcast live on BT Sport when it was halted by the match referee due to concerns for the safety of the players.
The drone team at the Derbyshire Police quickly found the pilot, Lewis Franks, in a car park off Sheffield Road with what appeared to be a drone in his hand.
Appearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, June 19, Franks, 27, of Allsops Place in Chesterfield, was given a £3,537 and six penalty points on his driver’s licence after admitting to driving without insurance.