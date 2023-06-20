It was during the second half of Chesterfield Football Club’s National League playoff semi-final at the Technique Stadium when the drone was seen flying over and inside the ground.

The game, against Bromley Football Club on Sunday, May 7, was being broadcast live on BT Sport when it was halted by the match referee due to concerns for the safety of the players.

The drone team at the Derbyshire Police quickly found the pilot, Lewis Franks, in a car park off Sheffield Road with what appeared to be a drone in his hand.

The footage shows the moment when the semi-final of the National League playoff has been halted due to a drone flying over the Chesterfield stadium – and police chasing the drone pilot as he tries to drive away. (BT Sport)