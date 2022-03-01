Derbyshire police release footage as brazen arsonist is caught on CCTV setting car on fire

Derbyshire officers investigating an arson have released CCTV footage of the moment a car was set on fire.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 6:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 6:34 pm

A Mercedes was doused in a flammable liquid and torched last month, with the fire spreading to another car nearby.

The incident was caught on CCTV and police have now released the footage in an appeal to help catch the culprit.

Officers were called to reports of a car fire in High Street, Woodville, at 8.15pm on February 19.

Dramatic footage shows the moment fire engulfs a car set alight by an arsonist in Derbyshire

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “At the scene a Mercedes and an Audi were found to have been badly damaged. CCTV viewed by officers captured the moment that the offender, who is believed to have been riding a motorcycle, set the Mercedes alight, with the fire then spreading to the Audi.

“Investigations are ongoing into the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who has any information that can assist with their enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact Derbyshire police, including reference 22*101365.

