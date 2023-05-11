Officers have asked Wingerworth residents to be wary of anyone calling at their home offering to do house or garden repairs.

In a statement published on Facebook, a spokesperson for WIngerworth SNT said: “Do not let a cold caller hurry you into making a quick decision by saying it’s a special price for today.

“Do not let them strike up a conversation with you about other things and try to be a friend, and do not let them tell you that you will be letting them down if you do not agree to the work.

Police have launched an appeal to residents following reports of possible rogue traders in Wingerworth.

“Do not hand over a cash deposit, you pay a genuine business only when you are happy with the end result.

“Do not sign an agreement unless you can see it has the legal 7-day cooling-off clause when you can change your mind. If you do need work doing, get someone in yourself rather than allowing a cold caller to scare you into it – Trading Standards has a booklet with approved tradesmen in your area who you can trust to do a good job for a reasonable price. Or contact your local council for approved tradesman.

“If in doubt, keep them out!”

Anyone who has been caught out by a scam or fraud is asked to contact Trading Standards.

In an event of a rogue trader refusing to leave the property, residents are advised to contact police.