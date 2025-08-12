Police have issued a warning after an incident involving a rogue trader in Matlock.

A recent incident in Matlock saw a rogue trader scam a local resident out of over £50,000.

Now Derbyshire police have issued a warning to the members of the public explaining how rogue traders operate and what to look out for.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Rogue traders often pretend to be genuine workers and overcharge or do substandard work. Scammers may contact you out of the blue, claiming you've won a prize or need urgent repairs, then demand payment.

“They will often target vulnerable members of the community, offer no invoices or have any ways of identifying themselves.”

Police have also shared the following safety advice: “Always verify the identity of tradespeople before allowing them into your home or accepting any work.

“Get multiple quotes and don’t rush into decisions. Be cautious of high-pressure sales tactics. Report suspicious activity to the police and check with trading standards.”

Further advice is available at a dedicated website.