Warning after reports of new scam targeting mothers across Derbyshire

Police have issued a warning to the public after reports of a scam.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police received reports of a text message scam circulating across the county on Monday, September 29.

The scam message, targeting mothers, reads: “Hi mum, hope everything is well. This morning, my phone go water damaged, I’ll be on an old phone for now. Save my temp no. for now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have now urged members of the public who received the scam message not to respond to the text, click any links or call the number provided.

Police have issued a warning to the public after reports of a scam.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “For some of you, we would think this was a scam with no hesitation, for others, there would be an instant phone call to the number provided, believing it to be from our loved ones, which could mean a reverse charge call, or something more sinister.

“We are sure there are loads more of these scam texts in circulation. Please be mindful and do not open any links or reply to calls, unless you are certain who the message is from.”