Warning after reports of new scam targeting mothers across Derbyshire
Derbyshire police received reports of a text message scam circulating across the county on Monday, September 29.
The scam message, targeting mothers, reads: “Hi mum, hope everything is well. This morning, my phone go water damaged, I’ll be on an old phone for now. Save my temp no. for now.”
Officers have now urged members of the public who received the scam message not to respond to the text, click any links or call the number provided.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “For some of you, we would think this was a scam with no hesitation, for others, there would be an instant phone call to the number provided, believing it to be from our loved ones, which could mean a reverse charge call, or something more sinister.
“We are sure there are loads more of these scam texts in circulation. Please be mindful and do not open any links or reply to calls, unless you are certain who the message is from.”