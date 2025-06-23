Wanted woman arrested and taken into custody by police in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:30 BST

A wanted woman was located by police in a Derbyshire town – before being arrested and brought into custody.

A wanted woman was arrested in Shirebrook town centre by officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team this weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “Due to continued issues with anti-social behaviour and street drinking in the Market Place, officers are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

“A female found to be wanted by police was arrested and taken into custody. Two males were issued PSPO breach tickets for drinking alcohol in the Market Place and were directed to leave the area.

“We remain committed to keeping Shirebrook safe and will continue to take action where necessary.”

