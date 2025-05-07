Wanted: People sought by police investigating Derbyshire crimes

2 . Spate of house burglaries

Officers investigating an increase in the number of burglaries in Inkersall have released pictures of a man they’d like to speak with - detectives believe one man could be responsible for them. He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 50, who is tall and with a broad build.The man is known to carry out burglaries while wearing a snood to cover his face, along with a cloth, and a loose-fitted hat. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary