Wanted: People sought by police investigating Derbyshire crimes

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:46 BST
Police have released the images below in connection with a number of Derbyshire incidents.

Those shown in the pictures are wanted by police investigating crimes including thefts, burglary, stalking and assault.

Anyone with information should phone police on 101.

Officers investigating an increase in the number of burglaries in Inkersall have released pictures of a man they’d like to speak with - detectives believe one man could be responsible for them. He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 50, who is tall and with a broad build.The man is known to carry out burglaries while wearing a snood to cover his face, along with a cloth, and a loose-fitted hat.

Officers investigating an increase in the number of burglaries in Inkersall have released pictures of a man they'd like to speak with - detectives believe one man could be responsible for them. He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 50, who is tall and with a broad build.The man is known to carry out burglaries while wearing a snood to cover his face, along with a cloth, and a loose-fitted hat.

Officers are appealing for help locating Kamran Yasin in connection with a stalking offence in Derby. Yasin, 21, has links to the Blackburn area.

Officers are appealing for help locating Kamran Yasin in connection with a stalking offence in Derby. Yasin, 21, has links to the Blackburn area.

Officers investigating a burglary at a business in Chesterfield have released an image of a man they’d like to speak with. The incident happened around 5:40pm on March 16 when two catalytic converters were stolen from Dunston Road. It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist officers with their investigation.

Officers investigating a burglary at a business in Chesterfield have released an image of a man they'd like to speak with. The incident happened around 5:40pm on March 16 when two catalytic converters were stolen from Dunston Road. It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist officers with their investigation.

