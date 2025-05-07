Those shown in the pictures are wanted by police investigating crimes including thefts, burglary, stalking and assault.
Anyone with information should phone police on 101.
1. Wanted
People sought by police investigating Derbyshire crimes Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Spate of house burglaries
Officers investigating an increase in the number of burglaries in Inkersall have released pictures of a man they’d like to speak with - detectives believe one man could be responsible for them. He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 50, who is tall and with a broad build.The man is known to carry out burglaries while wearing a snood to cover his face, along with a cloth, and a loose-fitted hat. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Sought in connection with a stalking offence
Officers are appealing for help locating Kamran Yasin in connection with a stalking offence in Derby. Yasin, 21, has links to the Blackburn area. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Catalytic converter theft
Officers investigating a burglary at a business in Chesterfield have released an image of a man they’d like to speak with. The incident happened around 5:40pm on March 16 when two catalytic converters were stolen from Dunston Road. It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist officers with their investigation. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary