4 . Purse stolen in supermarket

Officers are keen to identify this man and woman in connection with the theft of a purse in Aldi, Shirebrook.The appeal comes after a woman reported having her purse, containing bank cards, stolen from her bag while she was shopping in the Carter Lane store, between around 2.50pm and 3pm on May 18.Cash was withdrawn from a cashpoint following the theft. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary