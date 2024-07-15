Wanted: People sought by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes - including thefts, burglary, a dog attack and vandalism

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:13 BST
Police have released the images below in connection with various crimes committed in Derbyshire.

They relate to investigations over thefts, burglary, a dog attack and railway carriage vandalism.

Anyone with information which could help police with their enquiries should phone 101.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111

Police want to speak with the three people pictured here after a Honda CBR is believed to have been stolen from Birchwood Road sometime between midnight and 7.10am on June 18.It was found on a footpath on Robert Drive on Thursday 20 June and has been recovered.

1. Motorbike theft, Alfreton

Police want to speak with the three people pictured here after a Honda CBR is believed to have been stolen from Birchwood Road sometime between midnight and 7.10am on June 18.It was found on a footpath on Robert Drive on Thursday 20 June and has been recovered. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Officers are hoping to trace this man about an allegation of burglary in Renishaw.Dylan O’Sullivan, 21, has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area.

2. Burglary

Officers are hoping to trace this man about an allegation of burglary in Renishaw.Dylan O’Sullivan, 21, has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

The two men pictured here are sought by police after a Dachshund received serious injuries when it was attacked by another large dog. The incident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday June 16 near a bridge across the Lathkil river in Lathkil Dale .

3. Dachshund attacked and injured by large dog

The two men pictured here are sought by police after a Dachshund received serious injuries when it was attacked by another large dog. The incident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday June 16 near a bridge across the Lathkil river in Lathkil Dale . Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Officers are keen to identify this man and woman in connection with the theft of a purse in Aldi, Shirebrook.The appeal comes after a woman reported having her purse, containing bank cards, stolen from her bag while she was shopping in the Carter Lane store, between around 2.50pm and 3pm on May 18.Cash was withdrawn from a cashpoint following the theft.

4. Purse stolen in supermarket

Officers are keen to identify this man and woman in connection with the theft of a purse in Aldi, Shirebrook.The appeal comes after a woman reported having her purse, containing bank cards, stolen from her bag while she was shopping in the Carter Lane store, between around 2.50pm and 3pm on May 18.Cash was withdrawn from a cashpoint following the theft. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

