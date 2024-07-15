They relate to investigations over thefts, burglary, a dog attack and railway carriage vandalism.
Anyone with information which could help police with their enquiries should phone 101.
Alternatively they can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111
1. Motorbike theft, Alfreton
Police want to speak with the three people pictured here after a Honda CBR is believed to have been stolen from Birchwood Road sometime between midnight and 7.10am on June 18.It was found on a footpath on Robert Drive on Thursday 20 June and has been recovered. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Burglary
Officers are hoping to trace this man about an allegation of burglary in Renishaw.Dylan O’Sullivan, 21, has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Dachshund attacked and injured by large dog
The two men pictured here are sought by police after a Dachshund received serious injuries when it was attacked by another large dog. The incident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday June 16 near a bridge across the Lathkil river in Lathkil Dale . Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Purse stolen in supermarket
Officers are keen to identify this man and woman in connection with the theft of a purse in Aldi, Shirebrook.The appeal comes after a woman reported having her purse, containing bank cards, stolen from her bag while she was shopping in the Carter Lane store, between around 2.50pm and 3pm on May 18.Cash was withdrawn from a cashpoint following the theft. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary