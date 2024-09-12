Alleged offences include robbery, theft, distraction burglaries and assaults, while one of those pictured is on the run after absconding from prison.
Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should phone 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
1. Wanted
People sought by police in connection with crimes across Derbyshire Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Sexual assault
Officers hope to identify the man pictured here in connection with a sexual assault in Long Eaton. The incident occurred at around 12.45am on Sunday July 14 when a woman reported being approached by a man as she was walking along Darwin Road. He assaulted the woman but was disturbed by a local resident and ran off towards Elliot Close, possibly running through nearby gardens. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity nearby or in their gardens. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Burglary
This man is sought by officers over a burglary on Langwith Road, Langwith Junction, on July 11 at just after 3am. During the incident a male gained entry to a social club and stole a quantity of cash as well as the till. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Taxi passenger robbed
Police want to speak to the man in this CCTV image after reports a taxi passenger was robbed in Chesterfield The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was sat in the back of a taxi outside Door2Door on Knifesmithgate just before 6am on August 3. He was approached by another man who allegedly pulled the victim from the taxi, assaulted him and stole his wallet. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary