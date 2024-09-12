2 . Sexual assault

Officers hope to identify the man pictured here in connection with a sexual assault in Long Eaton. The incident occurred at around 12.45am on Sunday July 14 when a woman reported being approached by a man as she was walking along Darwin Road. He assaulted the woman but was disturbed by a local resident and ran off towards Elliot Close, possibly running through nearby gardens. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity nearby or in their gardens. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary