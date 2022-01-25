Wanted: People hunted by police in connection with north Derbyshire crimes

In one of the incidents £450 of goods were stolen from Wilko in Ripley.

Police say the images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

They added: “Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images.”

“They should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown.”

1. £450 worth of goods stolen from Wilko on Church Street, Ripley Unknown suspects take over £450 worth of goods on December 21

3. Wilko on Church Street, Ripley: Suspect 3 £450 worth of goods stolen from Wilko on Church Street, Ripley

4. Distraction theft at Boots on High Street, Ripley On January 14 at Boots on High Street, Ripley a woman entered the store and was seen on CCTV placing a number of items inside a large bag. Meanwhile, a male distracted staff - allowing the female to fill the bag with a large amount of items.