Derbyshire Police want to speak with the people pictured below

Wanted: People hunted by police in connection with north Derbyshire crimes

The people pictured here are being sought by Derbyshire Police in connection with shop raids.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 2:59 pm

In one of the incidents £450 of goods were stolen from Wilko in Ripley.

Police say the images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

They added: “Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images.”

“They should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown.”

1. £450 worth of goods stolen from Wilko on Church Street, Ripley

Unknown suspects take over £450 worth of goods on December 21

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo: Derbyshire Police

4. Distraction theft at Boots on High Street, Ripley

On January 14 at Boots on High Street, Ripley a woman entered the store and was seen on CCTV placing a number of items inside a large bag. Meanwhile, a male distracted staff - allowing the female to fill the bag with a large amount of items.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

