Wanted men arrested after armed police and dog unit deployed to Derbyshire town centre
A pair of men were arrested along Chapel Street in Belper yesterday (Thursday, October 30) – in connection with a series of offences.
A spokesperson for the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team (AVSNT) said: “Officers from multiple units across Derbyshire Constabulary, including firearms, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, our dog unit and the AVSNT, worked together to locate a vehicle linked to criminal activity.
“The vehicle was eventually found empty on Chapel Street, Belper. Plain vehicles lay in wait for the occupants to return, and pre-emptive tactics were used to prevent a pursuit. The two occupants were found to be wanted, and the driver was uninsured.
“A 47-year-old from Blackburn was arrested for a Cambridgeshire Court warrant for handling stolen goods, and a Blackburn Court warrant for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
“A 28-year-old-male from Nottinghamshire was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, one count of robbery and eight counts of theft from a shop. The vehicle was seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act.”