Wanted men arrested after armed police and dog unit deployed to Derbyshire town centre

Armed police and a dog unit were deployed to the streets of a Derbyshire town as two wanted men were arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pair of men were arrested along Chapel Street in Belper yesterday (Thursday, October 30) – in connection with a series of offences.

A spokesperson for the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team (AVSNT) said: “Officers from multiple units across Derbyshire Constabulary, including firearms, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, our dog unit and the AVSNT, worked together to locate a vehicle linked to criminal activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vehicle was eventually found empty on Chapel Street, Belper. Plain vehicles lay in wait for the occupants to return, and pre-emptive tactics were used to prevent a pursuit. The two occupants were found to be wanted, and the driver was uninsured.

Two men were taken into custody by officers.

“A 47-year-old from Blackburn was arrested for a Cambridgeshire Court warrant for handling stolen goods, and a Blackburn Court warrant for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

“A 28-year-old-male from Nottinghamshire was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, one count of robbery and eight counts of theft from a shop. The vehicle was seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act.”