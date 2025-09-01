Wanted man with links to Derbyshire escaped from custody after arrest – with public warned not to approach by police

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is continuing its efforts to trace Jon Michael Lee. The 24-year-old, who has links to Derbyshire, is wanted for escaping from lawful custody after he was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and burglary.

Lee is described as a white male, around 5’11” tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes, a short moustache and a small beard. He has a tattoo of two cherries on his left cheekbone.

TVP have released a CCTV image of Lee, which was captured at around 4.30pm on August 22 at the Up in Arms Pub on Marston Road, Oxford.

Detective Inspector Marcia Hardy said: “We are continuing our investigation to trace this individual and following a number of lines of enquiry and we are releasing new CCTV images of him.

“If you see him, please call 999 immediately. We would advise members of the public not to approach. We would ask anyone who has previously seen him to get in touch through 101 quoting reference 43250430592 .

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111”.

Lee also has links to Gwent, Powys, Bournemouth, Croydon, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Bedford, Staffordshire, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Worcester, Devon and Cornwall, Bexleyheath, Gloucestershire, Wolverhampton, Wiltshire and Folkestone.

1 . Police appeal Any sightings should be reported to the police. Photo: TVP Photo Sales