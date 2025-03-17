Wanted man back in prison after being arrested by police in Derbyshire town
Officers from the Shirebrook and Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Teams carried out patrols last week in Shirebrook, as part of their efforts to tackle drug-related crime – with a wanted man also being brought into custody.
A team spokesperson said: “Plain clothed officers conducted targeted patrols in known drug hotspots across Shirebrook. This proactive approach allowed us to search five individuals, resulting in the discovery of illegal substances. Investigations into these offences continue, and we are seeking to bring appropriate charges.
“Beyond targeting drug-related activity, our team has also focused on locating and arresting wanted individuals. Officers carried out extensive enquiries into the whereabouts of these individuals, leading to the successful arrest of one male – who has now been recalled to prison.
“Additionally, intelligence suggested that another wanted male had left the area and was staying in Mansfield. While we were unable to locate him on this occasion, we remain committed to tracking him down as swiftly as possible.”