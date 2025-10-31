Wanted man arrested while trying to hide from officers after Derbyshire police chase

A wanted man was arrested in Derbyshire after he was caught attempting to hide from officers following a police chase.

A wanted man was arrested by officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team after a pursuit through Somercotes.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers attempted to stop the pictured vehicle whilst conducting routine patrols in Somercotes. The vehicle chose to ignore our brightly coloured marked car with lights and sirens, and a short pursuit took place.

“Following some excellent hand signals from members of our local community, the driver and the vehicle were located attempting to hide from officers on Flowery Lees Lane.

The motorist was arrested and their vehicle was seized by officers.

“The driver was found to be wanted on a recall to prison, and after spending the night with us in custody, they will be making their way back to prison in the morning.

“The driver has also been reported for driving otherwise in accordance with their driving license and driving without insurance. The vehicle has been seized.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support from our community – your help makes a real difference and community policing is at the heart of everything we do.”