Wanted man arrested in Derbyshire town after being tracked down in less than 24 hours

A wanted man was arrested by police in a Derbyshire town – having been tracked down and brought into custody in less than 24 hours.

Officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a wanted man while on patrol in the town.

A team spokesperson said: “A routine patrol turned into a swift and successful arrest last week when two local officers spotted a wanted man outside an address in Shirebrook.

“Officers were on duty when they noticed the individual, who was known to be wanted on recall to prison. The officers promptly stopped to confirm his identity. Once verified, officers arrested the man.

“The suspect had been recalled to prison less than 24 hours prior to the arrest. Thanks to the officers’ vigilance and quick action, he was transported to Ripley Custody, where he remained over the bank holiday weekend before being returned to prison.

“The arrest highlights the continued commitment we have to keeping communities safe.”