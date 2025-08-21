Wanted man arrested in connection with several offences in Derbyshire town
A wanted man was arrested in Matlock on Wednesday, August 20 – with the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team praising the members of the public who assisted with their efforts to trace the individual.
A team spokesperson said: “Your safer neighbourhood team detained and arrested a wanted male for several offences in the Matlock area today – working in partnership with the local community and the local policing unit.
“We would like to take a moment to thank our community for their efforts in reporting and working with us to reduce crime in the area.
“We will post further updates about this incident in due course.”