Wanted man arrested after being spotted by police in Derbyshire town

Police arrested a wanted man in a Derbyshire town after he was recognised by officers while on patrol.

A wanted man was arrested by police from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team during a routine patrol in the town on Thursday, May 8.

A team spokesperson said: “While on patrol, officers recognised a male suspect known to be wanted in connection with criminal damage offences. The officer acted quickly, detaining and handcuffing the individual.

Two officers conveyed the male to Ripley Custody, while others remained at the scene, offering reassurance and a visible presence to members of the public who had witnessed the arrest.

“The suspect was later interviewed in connection with the damage caused earlier that day. Officers from Group 4 Response carried out the remaining enquiries and conducted the interview.

The male has since been released on bail while further enquiries continue. We are committed to keeping our communities safe and holding offenders to account.”